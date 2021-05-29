Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

