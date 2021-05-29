Covalon Technologies (CVALF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 31st.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.35% and a negative net margin of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

CVALF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.61.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has five proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device; aquaguard moisture barrier technology, an impermeable moisture barrier that allows the clinician or patient to cover wounds, dressings, and intravenous sites to keep them dry; and covaguard antimicrobial sanitizing technology that incorporates Benzalkonium Chloride into a lipid delivery system to surfaces and skin to kill viruses and bacteria.

