CPChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $260,594.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $260,594.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00509720 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004280 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00024396 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.10 or 0.01406303 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.