Credit Suisse Group Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$26.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.00.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$20.25 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.18 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.88%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

