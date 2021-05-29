Credit Suisse Group Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$56.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.85.

NPI stock opened at C$40.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$31.09 and a 1 year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7333946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

