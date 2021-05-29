Credit Suisse Group Trims Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Target Price to GBX 250

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.67 ($3.51).

SLA stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.87. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £286,000 ($373,660.83). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

