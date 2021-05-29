CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.39%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

