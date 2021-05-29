Crust One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $928.74 or 0.02705871 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

