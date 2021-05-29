CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €62.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.90 ($61.06).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 1-year high of €59.20 ($69.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.