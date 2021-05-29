Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,602. Culp has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

