CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $114.35

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.35, but opened at $111.60. CureVac shares last traded at $112.90, with a volume of 2,782 shares trading hands.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

