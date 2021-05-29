Curve DAO Token Price Hits $1.53 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004412 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $563.47 million and $142.85 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00874041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.03 or 0.09187863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00090423 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,509,436,249 coins and its circulating supply is 368,379,351 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

