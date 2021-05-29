CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $349,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.44 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

