D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,300 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after acquiring an additional 540,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

