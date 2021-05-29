D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $20,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

