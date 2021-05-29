D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 731,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 31.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 349,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

