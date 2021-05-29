D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $990,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,853,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

