D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 424 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

