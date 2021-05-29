DA Davidson Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE DY opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

