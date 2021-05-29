Dai (DAI) One Day Volume Tops $414.24 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $414.24 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00859532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.20 or 0.08801087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,714,325,088 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,324,599 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.