Danaos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,429 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,204 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

