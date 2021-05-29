Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

DRI stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

