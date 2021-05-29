Dash Price Reaches $194.20 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $786.45 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $194.20 or 0.00552977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004462 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01481568 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,157,230 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

