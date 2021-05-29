Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $389,403.66

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $389,403.66 and $1,572.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 615,225 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

