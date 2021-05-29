Dave Stephenson Sells 15,202 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $2,090,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,616,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68.

Airbnb stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.