Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Short Interest Update

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 30,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,041. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
