Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Short Interest Update

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 30,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,041. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Daybreak Oil and Gas

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

