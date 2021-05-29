DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Thursday. DCC has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

