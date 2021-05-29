Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.20.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
