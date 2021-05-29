Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

