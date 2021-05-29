Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $6.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.23.

TSE:CNR opened at C$136.00 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$115.63 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The firm has a market cap of C$96.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$136.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$139.86.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65. Insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

