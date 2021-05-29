Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 200

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South32 stock opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.89. South32 has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of -102.38.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

