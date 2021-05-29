Deutsche eMark Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $228,458.49 and approximately $213.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

