Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTCWY. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

DTCWY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

