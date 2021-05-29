DeXe (DEXE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.03 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. DeXe has a total market cap of $17.95 million and $15.03 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00016069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.82 or 0.00870609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.09018708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00088677 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,254,238 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

