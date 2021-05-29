DeXe (DEXE) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.95 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One DeXe coin can now be bought for $5.52 or 0.00016069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $17.95 million and $15.03 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.82 or 0.00870609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.09018708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00088677 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,254,238 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

