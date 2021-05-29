Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.29 Million Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.03% of United Fire Group worth $44,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,347,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 233,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. On average, analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -20.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

