Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.39 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $46,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

