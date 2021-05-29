Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,223 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $46,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

