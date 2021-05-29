Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,592 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $43,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.45. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

