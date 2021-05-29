Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $92.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,357 shares of company stock worth $18,682,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $48,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

