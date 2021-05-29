Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSCSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. Disco has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

