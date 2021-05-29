Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

SYKE opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,593 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

