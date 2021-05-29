Diversified Trust Co Buys 6,347 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $264,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $6,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $4,631,439. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

