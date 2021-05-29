Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 47,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of MSA opened at $168.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 5,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $2,756,885. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

