Diversified Trust Co Has $547,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -700.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

