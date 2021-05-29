Diversified Trust Co Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $316.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

