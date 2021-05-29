Diversified Trust Co Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

NYSE PBH opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

