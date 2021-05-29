Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $48.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.