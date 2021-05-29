Diversified Trust Co Makes New $616,000 Investment in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.