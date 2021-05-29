Diversified Trust Co Purchases 256 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $179.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

