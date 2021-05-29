Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,824 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

